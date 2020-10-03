VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a seniors home in White Rock has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fraser Health announced the case at White Rock Seniors Village mid-morning on Oct. 3.

“The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home,” reads the health authority’s press release.

“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway,” it continues.

The statement did not declare the incident as an “outbreak” however according to B.C.’s COVID-19 guidelines, a care home that has one case of COVID-19 is immediately categorized as an outbreak.

The home, which offers long-term care, assisted living and independent living, is privately owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

Fraser Health says “enhanced control measures” have been implemented at the site and that it is “working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.”

The health authority says it also has special staff members on site who can support the facility and “take any further actions required.”

“This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents,” reads the statement.