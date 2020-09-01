VANCOUVER -- An outbreak in the Squamish Nation has grown to more than a dozen cases of COVID-19.

The nation posted the update on its website Monday, saying there are now 19 confirmed cases of the disease both on the North Shore and in the Squamish Valley.

Other people are awaiting test results, the advisory says.

An initial alert was posted last Thursday, when one case was confirmed. By the next day, the nation had updated its alert to say "multiple cases" had been reported.

"It is really important you know we are here for you," said Kristen Rivers, Tiyáltelut council co-chair, in a statement.

"We are in this together and we are going to get through this together. I know that it is scary, but we will get through this."

The nation's advisory says anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, who lives with someone who has tested positive or who is waiting for test results is self-isolating.

Deliveries of hand sanitizer, cleaning products, masks, gloves, toilet paper and food vouchers are being made to families who are self-isolating. Grocery and prescription deliveries are also possible for those who need it.

Anyone who suspects they're exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and call 811.