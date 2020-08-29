VANCOUVER -- The Squamish Nation is warning its members after some people in its community on the Capilano Reserve tested positive for COVID-19.

Two alerts posted to the nation’s website said the multiple confirmed cases are all linked to a first confirmed case.

“There is no need to panic. The patients are informed, isolated, and receiving care,” reads the Squamish Nation’s alert, posted online.

The initial alert, posted Aug. 27, included confirmation of one case. Then, a day later, another alert said there were now multiple confirmed cases.

The first case was a member who lives on the Capilano 5 Reserve, located next to the Lions Gate Bridge near West Vancouver.

The new cases among Squamish Nation members come as the COVID-19 infection rate in B.C. has been climbing.

The nation is also closing its administrative offices.

“Because some of these community members (who’ve been infected) are also employees of the nation, the managing directors have called for a two-week closure of all nation offices,” reads the alert.

The nation says the transmission alert comes by way of a special protocol developed by Vancouver Coastal Health and the First Nations Health Authority. The alert reminds members to be kind in the face of the newly reported cases.

“Please be kind and respect our fellow community members’ privacy. Don’t share names or other personal information, and don’t engage with rumours,” it reads.