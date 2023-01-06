Spike in 'sextortion' cases in Coquitlam prompts RCMP warning

Coquitlam RCMP are warning the public about an increase in reports of sexual extortion targeting youth.

In a news release Friday, Mounties said both boys and girls have been targeted in a "large number of money-motivated sextortion reports" in recent months.

According to Cybertip.ca — a Canadian tip line for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children — there has been a 150 per cent increase in youth being sextorted between December 2021 and May 2022.

Authorities said the perpetrators usually begin a flirtatious relationship with the victim online and then convince them to engage in sexual explicit activities, such as sending a nude photo or video of themselves.

Once received, the suspect then threatens to distribute the photo or video to the victim's family and friends unless payment in received.

"The suspects rely on the fear and shame in order to extort anything they can from the victim who may be too afraid to seek help," said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release. "When youth are involved, they are often too afraid to speak to their parents and attempt to deal with the extortion themselves. We want those victims to know that it's okay to ask for help by speaking with an adult."

Hodgins added that the suspects use techniques to protect their identity and do not always reside in Canada — making these cases difficult to investigate and prosecute.

"Coquitlam RCMP are encouraging the public to use safe social media practices and refrain from sharing nude or personal sensitive images and videos online," she said, adding that parents and guardians should “closely monitor their children's social media usage."

Mounties have released a series of tips to ensure youth don't become a victim of sextortion.

Tips for parents:

Be open about online behaviour: Place computers in busy family areas and teach your child to treat life online as they would their regular life;

Monitor your children's online activities regularly: Search your child's name using popular search engines, blogs and social media platforms to see what comes up on their public record;

Be aware of mobile applications: Some social media apps are not suitable for children. Many have age limits in order to download.

Tips for children and youth: