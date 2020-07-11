VANCOUVER -- A North Vancouver company that's credited for creating scenes laden with ash and snow in blockbuster movies has shifted its attention from artificial fluff to public health.

When the pandemic hit and the B.C. film industry was forced to shut down, Thomas FX Group also closed its doors.

Owners John and Betty Quee wondered if they would ever be able to reopen.

"We can all wear personal protective equipment," John said, "but what about the environment that we're working in. How does that get sanitized? How do we kill the viruses that are in the air or on surfaces?"

They purchased new equipment resembling a fog machine but which gets filled instead with disinfecting liquid that is then sprayed onto surfaces. And they kept hunting for solutions. That's when they stumbled upon U.S. company, Biotech UV.

"The real advantage of using UV lighting is it's economical and it's very safe and it's not chemically enhanced with anything," said Betty.

The ultraviolet light can disinfect 20 square feet per minute, so a 340-square-foot room can be cleaned in 17 minutes, she added.

Two weeks ago, the B.C. film industry rolled back into action as the province approved the third phase of its reopening plan.

WorkSafeBC created industry-specific guidelines, but Betty says film production brings unique challenges.

"The really big concern in the film industry is everybody uses the same equipment and costumes. When they finish their scene, then they have to sanitize their wardrobes and costumes," she said.

The Quees believe their UV lighting equipment could offer a solution to film as well as other industries as it can sanitize large areas in a matter of minutes.

"In searching for a solution to help the film industry reopen, we just thought, 'Let's pivot and help all Canadian businesses reopen,'" John said.

According to the Quees, Thomas FX is the only Canadian distributor of BioTech, and they're selling 16 items that range in cost from $70 to $1,700.

Instead of selling fake snow to studios, they're now selling UV machines to households and businesses across the country.

"This is less about making money and more about saving lives and creating something that gives people confidence to come in public and go back to their jobs," John said.