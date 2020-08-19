VANCOUVER -- The BC SPCA is transferring animals in its care at its facility in Penticton as a wildfire burns near Skaha Lake.

Thousands of people in the area are under evacuation alerts or orders prompted by the 1,400-hectare blaze.

Animals living at the Penticton SPCA will be transferred to "other locations in the area, depending on their needs," according to a news release from the BC SPCA.

The association is also offering pet food, supplies and emergency boarding for residents affected by evacuations.

Food and supplies will be available at both the Penticton and Kelowna SPCA branches, while boarding will only happen at the Kelowna facility.

Anyone in need of assistance should contact the BC SPCA's animal helpline at 855-622-7722.

“We strongly encourage pet owners to plan for their animals when making evacuation preparations," said Parm Takhar, chief operations officer for the BC SPCA, in the release.