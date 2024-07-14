Spanish fans celebrate on The Drive following Euro Cup win over England

Soccer fans packed bars up and down Commercial Drive Sunday afternoon to watch England play Spain in the championship match of Euro 2024. The Spaniards bested the Brits 2-1 on the strength of a late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 86th minute.

For Spain, the victory marked a record fourth European Championship.

“Spain deserved to win, definitely," said Spanish supporter Nuria Gonzalez, who watched the game at Park Drive Restaurant. "England, I think they were lucky in the past games. So, I think it's fair for Spain to win."

The defeat marks the second consecutive Euro in which England have lost in the final.

Italy beat them on penalty kicks in Euro 2020 after the teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime at Wembley Stadium in London.

It has now been 58 years since England's 1966 World Cup victory -- the nation's last and only win in a major men's tournament.

"We did so well to get to the final, especially considering the background of England tournaments and stuff," said England supporter Alfie Lawson. "I think we gave it as good a go as we could. Spain are just a very good side."

Bar and restaurant owners turn out to be the real winners of the month-long tournament, which has drawn large crowds for matches at a time of year when most of the major North American sports leagues have wrapped up their seasons.

"It's fantastic. We are such a sports-oriented bar," Peter Connor, owner of Park Drive. "The hockey was great for us and Copa America and Euros coming straight away after has been amazing. We're full every single game."

The next major international soccer tournament will be World Cup 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Vancouver's BC Place will host seven matches including two in the knockout stages of the tournament.