Sooke man charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 42-year-old father

A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the shooting death of a 42-year-old father of two young boys near Sooke, B.C., last year.

Sooke resident Mike Leier was found in medical distress in the 8500 block of West Coast Road, near Otter Point, around 9:45 p.m. on March 12, 2023.

Mounties arrived on scene to find the man had died, police said in a statement at the time.

"Preliminary investigations revealed the man was likely injured in a remote wilderness area near Jordan River," the statement said, noting investigators did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took conduct of the suspicious death investigation with assistance from the Sooke RCMP.

Now one year later, Adam John Steenbergen, who was born in 1990, has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm, one count of careless use of a firearm, and two counts of loading a prohibited or restricted firearm, according to court records.

Heather Leier, the victim's wife, confirmed the man's identity to CTV News following the shooting.

Family and friends of the slain man set up an online fundraiser in the days after his death to help pay for funeral costs and child care.

"The community has lost such an incredible person. He was a husband, father, friend and a son," the fundraising page said. "He will be missed dearly and has left such an impact on so many people's hearts."

Steenbergen is scheduled to appear in Western Communities provincial court on March 28.