VANCOUVER -- It's expensive, painted yellow, 20 feet tall and missing.

A blueberry harvester was apparently driven away from a farm in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say the large piece of farm machinery was taken sometime between last Wednesday and Monday.

"As blueberry season ended in the middle of September, most of these harvesters have been stored for the season," Sgt. Judy Bird said in a news release.

It appears someone removed the front gate from the property on North Parallel Road before driving away in the machine.

It's a 2016 Oxbo 7420 blueberry harvester, worth about $275,000, according to police.

The harvester is made of metal and has a yellow painted set of stairs and deck.

Police are hopeful someone remembers seeing it.

The harvester takes up most of a lane of traffic, the Abbotsford Police Department said.

And with the season over, it would be unusual to see one on the street in late September or early October.

They're asking anyone who may have seen it on Highway 1 or Sumas Prairie to contact them.

Additionally, police are looking for CCTV or dashcam video, or any information on the theft.