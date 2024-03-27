Someone broke into a mall in Surrey overnight this week, RCMP say

Someone broke into a mall in South Surrey earlier this week and made off with "an undisclosed amount of jewelry," according to local police.

The incident occurred just before 4:20 a.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said they were called to "a report of a break-and-enter in progress" at a mall on 152 Street near 17 Avenue.

While police did not name the mall that had been broken into, the only mall at that location is Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

A post on the South Surrey/White Rock Community Group on Facebook identifies White Rock Jewellers as the targeted business, and includes surveillance video of the theft in progress.

In the two-minute video, four people in dark-coloured hooded sweatshirts with the hoods up and their faces partially covered can be seen rushing into the store, smashing glass display cases and stuffing bags full of jewelry.

In the post, the store's owner describes the loss of inventory as "significant" and adds that "the emotional toll runs even deeper."

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services joined Surrey RCMP to search the scene, but the suspects had already fled, police said, adding that they're looking for four people who departed in a "dark-coloured SUV."

"The Surrey RCMP Property Crime Unit has been engaged in this investigation and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects," said Cpl. James Mason, in the release.

"The brazen action of these individuals is a concerning reminder of the impact criminals can have on our community."

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance or dash cam video from the area to call them at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-41717.