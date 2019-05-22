Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the Canadian Coast Guard is undergoing a "complete fleet renewal," and some of the new vessels will be built in B.C.

Speaking at the HMCS Discovery naval base in Stanley Park, Trudeau said the government is building as many as 18 large ships at three facilities, including Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver and Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax.

"For more than a century people on the west coast and at shipyards across the country have been proudly building high quality vessels, from wooden steamship in the early 1900s to cargo ships during the Second World War," Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

"It only makes sense that for the new Coast Guard fleet, we're turning to workers here in Vancouver and across Canada to get the job done."

The project will mean jobs in everything from ship design and engineering to welding and inspection, Trudeau said.

