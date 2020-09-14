VANCOUVER -- Urban gardeners looking to expand their collections of foliage may have been disappointed as they looked to participate in a popular event on Monday.

The Vancouver Park Board's popular annual fall tree sale began in the morning, and by 10 a.m., many species were already sold out.

The sale allows residents of the city to buy trees for just $10. Monday's sale featured 1,000 trees of varieties including apple, cherry and fig.

Japanese maples, hibiscus, larch, persimmon and magnolia were also among the options for sale.

The goal of the sale is in part to grow Vancouver's urban forest, park board chair Camil Dumont said in a statement.

Dumont said the board expects to reach its goal of 150,000 trees planted since 2010 by the end of the year.

"That's enough trees to cover Stanley Park almost five times."

Many trees are still available, but species including the blue bird hibiscus, orangeola cutleaf Japanese maple, prairie star persimmon, treasured red columnar apple and violette de Bordeaux fig were sold out quickly.