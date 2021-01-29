VANCOUVER -- As bars and restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, some are worried B.C. health officials will throw another last-minute wrench in their plans like they did before New Year's Eve.

Jeff Guignard of the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licencees said communication with the province has improved since restaurant owners felt blindsided late last month, but there's still some concern it could happen again leading into Feb. 7.

"Some folks are nervous," said Guignard, who described Super Bowl Sunday as one of the biggest days of the year for pub owners. "We're really hoping that doesn't happen this time."

Henry mentioned the Super Bowl earlier this month as one of several events being discussed behind the scenes, though there has been no indication the province is planning to implement temporary restrictions ahead of the game.

One of the main complaints around New Year's Eve was that restaurants had spent money ordering extra food in anticipation of a busy night of fine dining. Once provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that liquor sales would be cut off at 8 p.m., some restaurants said they faced a wave of cancelled reservations, and that expensive food went to waste.

While preparations for Super Bowl Sunday are different – "nobody is having a dinner of lobster ravioli," Guignard said – establishments are still ordering extra pub fare and spending money to broadcast the game.

The industry is also worried that Super Bowl Sunday could be interpreted as an "event" by some inspectors, which could potentially land owners a $2,300 fine depending how they operate that day.

"If we let people reserve a table, or we charge them cover because we're having to spend $1,000 to get the pay-per-view in, some inspectors out there are saying it's an event and you can't do that," Guignard said.

The B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees argues pubs and restaurants are actually safer places to view the game than going to someone's home for a gathering that, under the current public health orders set to continue until at least Feb. 5, would be illegal.

Guignard noted that businesses are well-versed in the rules by now – groups must have no more than six people, tables must be spaced two metres apart unless separated by barriers, and TVs have to kept at low volume to prevent patrons from yelling.

Many bars and restaurants also have contactless payments, digital menus and other measures intended to provide an extra layer of security.

"The industry has worked hard to provide guests with a safe experience. We're going to have people watching the Super Bowl quietly and safely. It's not designed to be a party by any means," Guignard said.

"I'd rather people do that than have an underground party at their home where nobody's watching them and who knows how many people are there."