Some parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the high 30s by next week: forecasters

Some parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the high 30s by next week: forecasters

Osoyoos, B.C., is pictured in a photo from Shutterstock. Osoyoos, B.C., is pictured in a photo from Shutterstock.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, here is a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener