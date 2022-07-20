Some parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the high 30s by next week: forecasters
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
The ministry statement says an extreme heat emergency is not expected but heat warnings are possible in some areas, beginning as early as Saturday and continuing into next week.
It says a heat plan is “critical” and people should identify cool zones in their homes and at nearby community centres or libraries.
The plan should also identify vulnerable family members and neighbours who are at risk of heat illnesses and need regular checkups, and include ways to cool down, such as taking showers and drinking plenty of water.
The province announced a heat alert system in June to set temperature ranges and government responses during heat warnings or emergencies after the BC Coroners Service said more than 600 people died during an extreme heat wave last summer.
Environment Canada says heat in the mid- to high 20s should reach the south coast and parts of the northern Interior by next week, while the Okanagan, central and southeastern B.C. could see temperatures nudging the high 30s over the same period.
