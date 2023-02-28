Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver as drivers face messy morning commute

VANCOUVER -

Drivers in Metro Vancouver were faced with a challenging morning commute Tuesday during the region’s latest snowstorm.

The snow began accumulating around 4 a.m., turning roads into a slushy mess.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather alerts, warning drivers to plan ahead.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” wrote the weather agency in a bulletin.

Environment Canada initially issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, but hours later upgraded it to a full snowfall warning.

“An area of low pressure will continue to move across the South Coast today. Further snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected before the snow eases this afternoon,” the agency wrote.

Warnings were also put in place for the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, and the Southern Gulf Islands.

As usual, higher elevations will be hit the hardest.

B.C. broke a number of February snowfall records on the weekend, with the winter weather leading to crashes, power outages and cancelled flights.

Vancouver International Airport issued an advisory Tuesday morning, urging travellers to leave plenty of time to get to the airport.

“We are seeing accumulation on the ground, but our equipment and crews are staffed and ready,” wrote the airport authority.

There were no widespread cancellations as of 7 a.m., but passengers were warned to check their flight status before arriving.

“We are monitoring the weather closely and working with airlines and our many partners to ensure passengers and planes can get on their way safely,” wrote YVR.

Simon Fraser University closed all of its campuses until 10 a.m. due to rapidly changing weather conditions.

“Campus buildings remain open on all campuses, but the libraries and Lorne Davies Sports Complex will be closed and all in-person classes, exams, university services and campus activities are cancelled until 10 a.m. Online classes are not impacted and will proceed as scheduled,” wrote the university.

This semi truck is just one of many vehicles that’s struggled to get up the hill on Boundary Road this morning. Snow has been sticking for hours now, creating slushy/icy conditions. 5-10 cm expected for Metro Van with a snowfall warning in place. @CTVVancouver @CTVMorningLive https://t.co/iWqyh21FQf pic.twitter.com/GzA9oJQfsm — Regan Hasegawa (@rhasegawaCTV) February 28, 2023

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were without power on the Sunshine Coast and North Shore early Tuesday morning, though it’s unclear if those outages were linked to the weather.

BC Hydro also issued a regional alert for South Vancouver Island Monday night.

“High wind gusts and snow have caused a number of power outages on the Gulf Islands. Crews continue to work at restoring as many outages as possible. Unfortunately, customers on Mayne and Salt Spring Island will remain without power overnight,” wrote the utility

The dump of snow also created issues for transit users with TransLink tweeting that a number of buses had to be rerouted due to poor conditions.

The snow is expected to ease by the afternoon, but another storm is forecast for Wednesday.