Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

Snow-covered houses and the downtown Vancouver skyline are seen with the North Shore mountains in the distance on Thursday, December 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Snow-covered houses and the downtown Vancouver skyline are seen with the North Shore mountains in the distance on Thursday, December 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener