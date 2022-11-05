Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in the warning, says minimal accumulation is expected with five to 10 centimetres predicted at elevations above 100 metres.

"Locations near sea level may start to see wet snow," according to the weather agency.

However, drivers are being told to be mindful of changing road conditions and to adjust their speed and following distance if the roads begin to get slick.

The warning comes after whipping winds and heavy rain Friday night caused power outages that left hundreds of thousands in the dark. After a start to fall characterized by high temperatures and little-to-no precipitation, the South Coast has been hit by three atmospheric rivers in just over a week and drought-weakened branches have come crashing down.

In Vancouver and Surrey, extra spaces in shelters have been opened due to near-freezing temperatures expected in the coming days.