Snow, icy conditions in Lower Mainland forces some schools to close for the day

With overnight snow and icy conditions, some schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland closed for the day Thursday.

A phased return because of the COVID-19 pandemic means not all students have started class yet, but teachers and children of front-line workers and students with special needs have been at school this week.

Students and parents should follow updates on their school district's website Thursday morning.

The following districts announced closures due to the weather for Thursday:

North Vancouver School District

West Vancouver School District

Vancouver School District

Richmond School District

Surrey School District

Coquitlam School District

Burnaby School District

New Westminster School District

Mission Public Schools

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows School District

Langley School District

Chilliwack School District

Initially, Coquitlam's school district said it would have a delayed start until 10:30 a.m. but by 7 a.m. a full closure was announced.

In Delta, schools are open "only to children of essential service workers and students with disabilities and diverse abilities as pre-arranged with families yesterday," the district said on its website.

As well, some universities announced closures for the day. The University of British Columbia said classes are cancelled until 6:30 p.m., though essential staff still need to go to work. A decision on evening classes will be made later in the day.

Simon Fraser University closed its campuses until 6 p.m. and information about activities after that are excepted to be released throughout the day.

Langara closed its main campus, cancelling classes, labs and clinics, and all campuses at Vancouver Community College, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and BCIT are closed as well.