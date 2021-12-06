Snow hits Metro Vancouver, up to 10 cm possible in some areas: Environment Canada

Coquitlam, B.C. -

B.C.'s South Coast is being hit with another blast of winter, with snow falling in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

It’s expected to cause delays on the morning commute, with slippery conditions on the road.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Two to five centimetres are expected in most areas, with up to 10 centimetres at higher elevations and for Howe Sound.

More serious snowfall warnings have been issued for the Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island where between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected.

Vancouver Island snowstorm leaves thousands without power, schools closed

The snow will taper off or turn to a mix of rain and wet snow Monday afternoon.

Drive BC says crews and maintenance contractors are preparing for snow, in particular on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, where "ice bombs" have fallen on passing cars during previous snowfalls.

Plows were out in full force on Burnaby Mountain Monday morning clearing the steep hill on the way up to Simon Fraser University.

Large flakes were also seen coming down in Vancouver, covering the city in wet slush.

Burke Mountain in Coquitlam looked like a winter wonderland, under a thick blanket of snow before the sun came up.

Local police departments issued warnings to drivers on social media.

“City crews are out and preparing our roadways. Please drive to conditions and check Drive BC for updates,” tweeted Abbotsford Police Department.

The snow is expected to impact the morning commute, with several spunout vehicles spotted along Highway 1.

“Be prepared for changing weather and road conditions during the morning commute today. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” wrote Environment Canada in a weather bulletin.

Drivers are being urged to leave extra time on their commute and ensure their vehicle is equipped with snow tires.