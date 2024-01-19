VANCOUVER
    • 'Snow day trilogy': Some Lower Mainland schools remain shuttered Friday

    Several school districts on the Lower Mainland declared a third snow day Friday, while classes resumed in others.

    All elementary and secondary schools in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Mission have been shuttered due to the ongoing impact of winter weather.

    Schools in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, New Westminster, the Tri-Cities, Richmond, Delta, North Vancouver, West Vancouver are open.

    As for post-secondary institutions, the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, Capilano University, Kwantlen Polytechnic University have reopened. So have Langara College, Douglas College and BCIT.

    The University of the Fraser Valley is closed.

    Freezing rain warnings remain in effect for cities in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, including Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

     

     

