

CTV Vancouver





Officials are investigating after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Pitt Meadows Wednesday.

The pilot brought the small aircraft in for a hard landing in a field off 203rd Street, north of Golden Ears Way, at around 2:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Don Jolley said officials did not yet know what the issue was that forced him to make the landing, but that there was only minor damage to the aircraft when it came to rest.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane and was walking around after the incident, but was taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.

Mounties said the Transportation Safety Board is investigating.