VANCOUVER -- A small plane crashed in a parking lot at a supermarket in Nelson, B.C., Monday.

Photos show the plane came to rest across a few empty parking spaces outside of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club on Lakeside Drive in the Southern Interior city.

Police tape blocked the plane, which appeared to have some damage to its front end.

It was not immediately clear when the crash happened or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

All photos from Jamie Moreau





