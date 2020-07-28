VANCOUVER -- The RCMP say a person died in a small plane crash at an abandoned air strip in Mission, B.C.

The other person who was on the plane at the time of the crash, around 6 p.m. Monday, is injured.

Few details have been provided on what went wrong, but Mounties said in a statement the next day that they'd been called to the air strip near Stave Lake following a report from the International Emergency Response Centre.

The site is not accessible by road, so Mounties had to be taken to the area with help from Mission Search and Rescue.

When officers arrived at the site, they say, they found a 21-year-old woman who was injured.

Another woman, age 66, was dead at the scene.

The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which have not been described by police.

The federal Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, as is the BC Coroners Service.

Mission RCMP say any further information on the crash will come from the TSB.