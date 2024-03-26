Small drug seizures down in Vancouver post-decriminalization, police say
Data from Vancouver police shows a “dramatic” drop in small drug seizures after decriminalization came into effect in British Columbia last year.
The department says during the first nine months of the program officers did not seize any drugs under 2.5 grams, as is outlined in Health Canada's three-year exemption.
It says all drug possession seizures, regardless of weight, dropped 76 per cent in the city compared with the previous four-year average for the same time period.
The exemption began Jan. 31, 2023, and decriminalizes possession of small amounts of opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA, in quantities of 2.5 grams or less.
One of the key goals of the program was to reduce the stigma on drug users amid an overdose crisis that has claimed almost 14,000 lives in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in April 2016.
Insp. Phil Heard, who oversees the department's drug unit, says all front-line officers took part in online training before the pilot and all new recruits are required to do the same.
He says the department believes in a health-led approach over a criminal justice approach to the overdose crisis, adding that officers had rarely made arrests before decriminalization, “unless there were aggravating factors.”
“Still, there were times when police were required by law to seize and destroy small amounts of illicit substances from drug users which we recognize often led to unintended harms,” he said in a news release Tuesday. “Thankfully, the Health Canada exemption has eliminated these requirements.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Environment Canada issues alerts over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
First two airlifts for Canadians fleeing Haiti are complete, after weather delay
A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says 36 Canadians have now brought out of Haiti by helicopter.
Residents of this B.C. city lost more than $16M to 'pig butchering' scams last year, RCMP say
Since the start of 2023, residents of Richmond, B.C., have lost more than $16 million to "sophisticated online scams combining romance and investment schemes," according to local Mounties.
Anne Hathaway had a miscarriage while acting as a pregnant woman onstage
Anne Hathaway has recounted a difficult moment in her journey to motherhood, saying she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 while acting in a play where she had 'to give birth onstage every night.'
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Stranded orca was pregnant, efforts to save her other calf turn on rising tide
A necropsy on the killer whale that died after being stranded off northern Vancouver Island shows she was pregnant with another calf.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Serious crash reason for traffic diversion on Highway 825 in Sturgeon County
RCMP are on the scene of a serious crash just north of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Calgary
-
Calgary bus attack leaves youth with serious injuries
Calgary police say a 25-year-old man has been charged after a youth was attacked and left with serious injuries to his face earlier this month.
-
Calgary will soon have a new public washroom and pickleball court in the East Village
The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation has broken ground on a new pickleball court and public washroom in the East Village.
-
Open casting call in Calgary for new Netflix series
If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.
Lethbridge
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
-
Dog killed in Lethbridge hit-and-run, witnesses sought by police
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
-
Lethbridge unveils first-aid trauma kit at Enmax Centre
The City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the Exmax Centre as part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after video of infant being sexually abused posted online
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
-
Winnipeg police make human trafficking arrest
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Regina
-
'Difficult to detect' rail cracks caused 2021 Sask. derailment, safety board finds
An "undetected flaw" in the rail tracks is what caused a 27 car train derailment and potash spill near Silton, Sask. in 2021, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
Saskatoon man arrested after break-ins at assisted living facilities
A 48-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested after a series of break-ins at assisted living facilities.
-
Sask. highway traffic rerouted following gasoline spill
Emergency crews are on the scene of a gasoline spill at a business on Highway 7 in Rosetown, located about 120 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
Toronto
-
Decades-old murder case of woman found in Ont. river delayed over concerns accused not fit for trial
After weeks of delays, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has yet to determine whether the 82-year-old man accused of killing an American woman and dumping her body in a river in Ontario nearly 50 years ago is fit to stand trial.
-
New video evidence in Zameer trial shows moments of panic after Toronto police officer run over
New video evidence in the trial of a man accused of running over and killing a Toronto Police officer shows the panicked reaction of other drivers in the Toronto City Hall Parkade as plainclothes officers slammed their car into the suspect’s vehicle.
-
LIVE AT 4 P.M.
LIVE AT 4 P.M. Ontario to table 2024 budget today. Here’s what you need to know
The Doug Ford government will table the 2024 Ontario budget on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Man, woman arrested after 14-month-old child dies in Quebec City daycare
Police in Quebec City have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 14-month-old child at a family daycare.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer docked 10 days pay for off-duty fight with teens
An Ottawa police constable who was found guilty of discredible conduct for an off-duty fight with a group of teenagers in 2021 will have to forfeit 10 days, or 80 hours of pay.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years
Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcohol beverage in parks during the summer.
Atlantic
-
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
Police investigate homicide in Dartmouth
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a homicide in Dartmouth Monday morning.
London
-
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
-
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes after police try to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London. Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection
One person has been seriously hurt after crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
Kitchener one step closer to fourplex construction, Waterloo decision coming later
Fourplex construction in Kitchener has gotten the green light, while Waterloo will have to wait a little longer for approval.
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
-
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
N.L.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.