VANCOUVER -- After several days of issues on public transit in Metro Vancouver, commuters faced another problem on the SkyTrain's Expo Line.

TransLink warned passengers of a track issue shortly before 8 on Friday morning, and said crews were working to set up a shuttle train.

The shuttle service was in effect between Stadium-Chinatown and Burrard stations.

"This means customers travelling in or out of the downtown area will need to disembark at Stadium-Chinatown Station and switch trains in order to continue their journey," TransLink said in an emailed statement.

The shuttle set-up was in effect for about three hours before the issue was resolved.

During that time, there was no Expo Line service into and out of Waterfront Station.

Buses were also sent to the area to help clear passengers from potentially crowded stations.

There were no issues reported on the Canada or Millennium lines, TransLink said.

TransLink warned of "some gaps" until normal service is back up and running, and apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

Friday's track issue came a day after a similar problem closed some stations during the evening commute.