VANCOUVER -- A track issue is causing significant delays for SkyTrain passengers during the afternoon commute, but TransLink updated passengers just before 6 p.m. on Thursday to say the problem has been fixed.

The transit authority warned passengers to expect longer than usual wait times between trains as service levels returned to normal and the crowds dispersed.

TransLink first reported delays eastbound and westbound on the Expo Line around 4:30 p.m. Trains were single-tracking between Waterfront and Commercial Broadway stations. There was also a bus bridge set up from Waterfront and Commercial-Broadway.

TransLink said there was no impact to service on the Canada Line or Millennium Line, but tweeted at 4:50 p.m. that there were "higher than normal passenger volumes" at all stations because of the issue. Some SkyTrain platforms were closed, including the eastbound platforms at Commercial-Broadway and Main Street Stations.

An announcement on board the trains said operators were dealing with a frozen switch near Stadium Station, according to commuters.