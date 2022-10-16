SkyTrain 'track issue' causes downtown delays, TransLink says

People travelling by SkyTrain in downtown Vancouver faced longer-than-normal waits Sunday afternoon as TransLink worked to address a "track issue."

In a statement, Metro Vancouver's regional transit provider did not elaborate on the nature or cause of the issue, saying only that a shuttle train and extra bus service had been put in place between Waterfront and Stadium-Chinatown stations.

TransLink's statement did not provide an estimated end time for the disruption, but on Twitter, the company said the shuttle train would be running "till the end of service" Sunday.

"Customers must transfer trains at Stadium-Chinatown Station to continue their journey to/from Waterfront Station," TransLink said in its tweet.

The shuttle train is operating "approximately every 20 minutes," according to TransLink's statement.

The transit provider added that it had deployed extra staff to Waterfront and Stadium-Chinatown stations to assist customers.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and apologize for‎ this inconvenience," the company said in its statement.

SkyTrain service was operating normally on the Millennium and Canada lines, as well as on the Expo Line east of Stadium-Chinatown Station, TransLink said.