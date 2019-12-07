VANCOUVER -- SkyTrain will be completely shut down starting 5 a.m. Tuesday morning as the union representing workers starts job action.

Workers will return to work on Friday at 5 a.m., said Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000.

Rebelo said the union and the BC Rapid Transit Company, the company that runs SkyTrain, have been in mediated talks for four days but have made “no significant progress” on the key issues.

The job action will stop the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines from running, but Canada Line and West Coast Express service will not be affected.

In November, the union voted 96.8 per cent in favour of strike action. CUPE 7000 represents 900 SkyTrain workers including attendants, control operators, as well as administration and maintenance staff.

The union has previously said its key issues are wages, staffing levels, overtime and a sick leave plan. The last SkyTrain strike was a single-day shutdown over twenty years ago, according to the union.

The job action notice comes two days after unionized bus workers and SeaBus workers voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement. Unifor had threatened to launch a full-scale strike if a deal wasn’t reached by midnight last Wednesday, but after an eleventh-hour bargaining session, the union and the employer managed to avert a full bus and SeaBus shut down.