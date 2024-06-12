'Significant delays' expected at George Massey Tunnel northbound due to crash: police

Drivers hoping to take the George Massey Tunnel into Richmond were advised to plan a different route Wednesday morning as a crash was expected to cause major delays.

The Delta Police Department shared a warning about the serious collision at about 6:45 a.m., saying northbound lanes on Highway 99 before the tunnel were closed.

"This closure will be in effect for several hours. Avoid the tunnel, take Alex Fraser or Pattullo bridges," the warning said.

By 7:30 a.m., one northbound lane was open, but drivers were still warned to avoid the area.

"Expect significant delays," Cpl. Dave Noon with the DPD posted on social media. "There is no anticipated time for reopening."

The DPD said the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team was called to the scene. No details were given about how many people were impacted in the crash or if there were any injuries.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to police for more information.