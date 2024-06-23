VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Motorcyclist dead, pedestrian seriously hurt after pair of crashes in North Vancouver

    A North Vancouver RCMP vehicle is pictured on Low Level Road in this photo posted on the detachment's social media on Sunday. A North Vancouver RCMP vehicle is pictured on Low Level Road in this photo posted on the detachment's social media on Sunday.
    A motorcyclist has died and a pedestrian was seriously injured  after two separate crashes in North Vancouver late Saturday night.

    Local Mounties were first called to Low Level Road around 10 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, Const. Mansoor Sahak told CTV News Sunday.

    The male driver died at the scene.

    “The investigation is ongoing, and speed appears to be a factor,” the North Vancouver RCMP wrote in a social media post. “Our sincere condolences to the man’s family during this difficult time.”

    The road was closed for several hours while the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) investigated.

    Then around 11:45 p.m., police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 1 near the Mount Seymour Parkway exit.

    The woman was attempting to cross the road when a driver travelling west struck her, Sahak said. She was taken to hospital in "serious" condition. 

    ICARS investigators were also deployed to that scene, Sahak said, adding that the driver is co-operating with the investigation.

    Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam video of the second incident, specifically between 11:30 p.m. and midnight that may have captured the woman walking or the crash itself. The North Vancouver RCMP can be reached at 604-985-1311.

