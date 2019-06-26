

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A shooting in Vancouver near Main Street has led to the death of one man in his 30s.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night emergency crews were called to Main Street near 33rd Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

The area was quickly flooded with police and paramedics and a man was found dead in an apartment from a gunshot wound.

Police have since arrested a 30-year-old Vancouver man in connection to the incident.

Update: A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting in a building on Main Street last night. Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested. https://t.co/1sPR6x9iLE — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) June 26, 2019

The investigation is ongoing and by Wednesday morning, there was still yellow tape near the building's entrance and police were seen guarding the second floor. Officers on scene were also speaking with residents coming and going from the building.

Police say this is the city's fifth homicide of 2019.

In another incident, which appears to be unrelated, police were also called to the Marpole area near Cartier Street and 70th Avenue after receiving reports that a gun shot was heard inside an apartment building.

"Officers quickly determined that a 40-year-old Vancouver man had allegedly shot a gun into the floor inside the apartment building. Fortunately no one was injured," said Sgt. Jason Robillard in an emailed statement.

"Officers attempted to arrest the man, who refused to cooperate, remaining in an apartment suite."

Emergency responders remained on the scene for several hours while negotiators spoke to the man. Eventually, he came out of the building on his own and was arrested.

The man, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants, is still in custody. Police say they're recommending firearm-related charges.

One person was taken into custody after an incident on W70th ave near Cartier st that prompted a response from the @VancouverPD Emergency Response Team. Details on @CTVMorningLive & @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/VFhg54wmEj — Jordan Jiang (@J___Squared) June 26, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are made available.