Shifting winds, cooler temperatures helping firefighters at Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Shifting winds, cooling temperatures and intermittent rain showers are helping crews today battling a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the northeast British Columbia town of Tumbler Ridge.

Forrest Tower, a BC Wildfire information officer, says winds that were threatening to push the wildfire west towards the community Friday did not materialize and are now slowly moving the blaze east and south away from town.

The estimated 2,400 residents of Tumbler Ridge were ordered to evacuate earlier this week as the intense, out-of-control blaze approached within five kilometres of the community.

Tower, who is in Tumbler Ridge today, says firefighting crews are feeling a greater sense of calm compared to 24 hours ago when preparations were being made for which structures to protect.

But he says fire conditions can change at a moment's notice and it's still too early to consider lifting the evacuation order.

Meanwhile, on Vancouver Island, a logging road detour route reopened to connect the communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet, but the main transportation link, Highway 4, remains closed due to a nearby wildfire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.