Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1
Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1
A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.
At the same time, the club knew another big test looms - a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday.
While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly 3-1 decision to the surging Fire (7-10-5).
“Tonight was our worst performance of the season,” said Vanni Sartini, Vancouver's head coach. “And we take full ownership, I take full ownership of the not-good performance.
“I don't know. Maybe (it was) the final, maybe wrong choices by us as a staff for the lineup today, maybe five million things we'll analyze. But (Chicago) goes away with the three points and they deserve it.”
The Fire took control of the game early and dominated 60.9 per cent of the possession. The visitors outshot the 'Caps 16-8, and 4-3 in on-target shots.
The Whitecaps simply weren't ready when the game started, said defender Marcus Godinho.
“You're obviously looking forward to the (Voyageur) Cup game, but I think too many guys were just looking at that. I mean, this was a huge opportunity for us,” he said.
“The Cup, of course, you want to win the Cup. But getting into the playoffs is important as well. And we had the opportunity to really close that gap today and unfortunately too many guys weren't there, weren't at it today.”
Chicago's Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri led with a goal and an assist, lifting the Fire to their third straight win. Chris Mueller and Rafael Czichos also scored.
Lucas Cavallini had the lone goal for a Whitecaps side that sat four points below the playoff bar in the MLS Western Conference after league play concluded Saturday.
Twenty-year-old Canadian goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer made his second straight start for Vancouver and registered one save. Chicago's Gabriel Slonina stopped two of three on-target shots.
“We need to be better all around. And I think it starts with the focus,” said 'Caps midfielder Russell Teibert. “I think we need to be dialed in from minute one to minute 97. And I think we as a group, we need to learn from this as quickly as possible.”
Chicago sealed the deal at 3-1 in the 90th minute when Mueller placed a right-footed shot in the top-right corner of the Vancouver net. Shaqiri registered an assist on the play.
The Fire broke a 1-1 stalemate in the 76th minute when Mueller delivered a ball deep into the Vancouver box and Czichos rose about the Vancouver defenders to put a header in past Boehmer with his third goal of the season.
Gauld nearly gave the home side a lead a minute earlier, splitting the Chicago defence at the top of the box and sprinting in. Slonina came far out of the net to smother the ensuing shot.
Vancouver scored the equalizer in the 54th minute following a solid passing sequence.
Godinho collected a ball along the sideline and sent it into Gauld at the top of the box. The Scottish attacking midfielder got a quick touch off to Cavallini down low who jumped up and sent a left-footed shot past the Chicago 'keeper to make it 1-1.
The goal was Cavallini's seventh of the season, marking the most he's scored in his third MLS season.
The first half was an ugly one for the 'Caps, who struggled to hang on to the ball and saw their defence repeatedly dismantled by the visitors.
At halftime, Sartini told his team he didn't like the performance.
“We wanted to be a little bit more aggressive, and to be honest, we did the first 25 to 30 minutes of the second half. We were the best team, but it's the only moment,” he said. “For 60 minutes, (Chicago) were the best team.”
The home side came close in first half injury time when Pedro Vite sent a cross in to Cavallini directly in front of the Fire net as the Canadian striker directed it on goal, only to see Slonina leap on top of the ball in a diving stop.
Chicago nearly took a 2-0 advantage in the 38th minute following another defensive breakdown that allowed Brian Gutierrez a chance to get a good shot off. The ball ricocheted off the post and hit Vancouver's Godinho in the midsection before bouncing just wide of the net.
"“Honestly, as it kind of bounced off, I was just hoping that I kind of guided it as much as I could away. But I got lucky to be honest with you,” Godinho said. “It was a scary moment for me.”
The Fire opened scoring in the 13th minute after Navarro fed Shaqiri at the top of the box and the Swiss international sent a low shot rolling past Boehmer's outstretched fingers.
It was Shaqiri's team-leading fourth goal of the season. He also has eight assists on the year.
Vancouver came within inches of an early goal when Julian Gressel sent a ball soaring into Cristian Dajome inside the Chicago box. Dajome unleashed a blast but his shot rang off the post.
Gressel was making his debut for the 'Caps after being acquired from D.C. United last week. He played 45 minutes and was replaced by Gauld to start the second half.
Vancouver will return to MLS action next Saturday when they visit Nashville SC.
FOOTNOTES: Boehmer made his first start at B.C. Place. An announced crowd of 14,984 took in Vancouver's ninth annual Pride match. Saturday marked the Whitecaps' first loss in a Pride match. The club has a 7-1-1 record when hosting the occasion, going back to 2013.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Calgary
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
Saskatoon
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Regina
-
'Bring our culture onto the streets': Caribfest 22 rocks Regina’s downtown
The Caribbean Carnival Association of Saskatchewan’s inaugural Caribfest 22 saw hundreds parade through the streets of downtown Regina on Saturday, before converging on Victoria Park for an afternoon full of fun and festivities.
-
Rogers to invest $10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc. said on Sunday it will invest $10 billion over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence, and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
London
-
'This is my first pride parade'; Rain holds off as for record number of participants in London Parade
Music was blaring, people were dancing, and 'Happy Pride' was echoing down Dundas Street.
-
-
Damian Warner ends chance for medal following injury
Olympic champion and London native Damian Warner dealt with a heartbreaking moment Saturday
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
North Bay's Davedi Club hosts 4th annual family fun pinic
Food, drinks, live music, face painting and bouncy castles were all apart of the picnic today.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
-
Police investigating after teen reports sexual assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted by a man in Kitchener.