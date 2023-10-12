SFU ends contract with 'risk management firm' hired to monitor striking workers

Simon Fraser University has ended a contract with a "risk management firm" hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers – a move that was met with outcry from the campus community.

The Teaching Support Staff Union, which represents nearly 1,600 teaching staff at SFU, initiated preliminary job action back in July, then escalated to rolling picket lines at the university's Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey campuses late last month.

In a statement, the union said the "indefinite work stoppage" that began Sept. 28 followed 41 sessions of bargaining and 19 months without a collective agreement.

Since then, members have complained about being monitored by private investigators, posting a number of videos on social media showing a man who appears to be recording picketers with his cellphone.

In one video, the man is asked what he's looking at, and responds: "Weather."

Simon Fraser University confirmed this week that it contracted Lions Gate Risk Management Group – the same firm hired to monitor Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou during her extradition case – to keep an eye on the striking teachers.

The firm was brought on due to "complaints from faculty, staff, students, contractors and TSSU about behaviour at picket lines," according to a statement posted on the university's website.

"This behaviour included intimidation and entry ways being illegally blocked. SFU has also heard complaints from TSSU members about behaviours from SFU community members," it said.

According to the university, Lions Gate Risk Management Group was not hired to provide security services, only to document behaviour on picket lines that could constitute harassment, bullying, assault or other illegal activity.

On Thursday, SFU provided an update that it has ended its contract with the firm "in response to concerns from our community," and that the university would be reassessing how it "(supports) safety on our picket lines going forward."

The two sides involved in the ongoing labour dispute have also agreed to work with an independent mediator as they work towards a new collective agreement. SFU said it has proposed those discussions begin as early as Friday.