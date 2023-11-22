Several injured in collapse at construction site in downtown Vancouver

Emergency crews rescued several injured workers who were trapped following a collapse at a construction site in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told CTV News a technical rescue team was called to help free three workers trapped under scaffolding at a worksite near Nelson and Burrard streets.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed, but Capt. Matthew Trudeau said it appears a portion of a façade fell down, which in turn caused scaffolding to collapse.

The workers were stuck on the third floor of the project, but all of them were safely extricated.

"We were actually able to use the construction crane to assist with getting those workers off the upper levels," Trudeau said. "All were conscious, thankfully, with some small injuries and some moderate injuries."

In a statement, B.C. Emergency Health Services said three patients were transported to hospital, and that a fourth was treated on scene but "declined hospital transport."

WorkSafeBC confirmed it was notified of the incident and that an officer was dispatched to the site.