Transit riders in Metro Vancouver will soon be getting bus and SkyTrain announcements from homegrown Hollywood superstar Seth Rogen.

TransLink revealed Thursday that the famous comedian has been tapped to record a new series of messages and reminders for passengers, including one that discourages people from taking up extra seats.

"I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it, but that doesn't mean it needs its own seat," Rogen says in the recording.

Another message is directed at riders who put their feet up on the seats.

"Those are very nice sneakers, but kind of a horror show on the sole," he says. "My mom might be sitting there one day, come on."

A separate series of announcements voiced by actor Morgan Freeman was spiked earlier this year after several allegations of sexual harassment came to light against him.

But while Freeman's messages were part of a paid VISA ad campaign, Rogen's have nothing to do with the credit card company, or any other corporate sponsor.

TransLink said Rogen, who grew up in Vancouver and was a regular transit user, stepped up and volunteered to voice the announcements free of charge after Freeman's ouster.

In a video released on TransLink's social media accounts Thursday, Rogen says "any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take," before letting out one of his signature laughs.

"I am honestly always looking for ways to participate in Canadian culture and to put the spotlight on Canada. I mention Canada a lot in our movies and work, I play Canadian characters often," he adds.

Despite his fame and fortune, Rogen says he still uses public transportation when he's in Vancouver, particularly on trips to the Richmond Night Market because "parking there is incredibly difficult."

According to TransLink, riders can expect to start hearing the announcements "in the coming weeks."