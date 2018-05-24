A series of Metro Vancouver transit announcements voiced by Morgan Freeman has been put on hold after allegations of sexual harassment emerged against the Hollywood actor.

Freeman's announcements, which include a number of transit etiquette tips, were part of a VISA ad campaign that was meant to launch next month.

But the region's transit provider said the campaign is on "pause" Thursday in the wake of a CNN report outlining claims of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour levelled by eight women.

"In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements," TransLink said in a statement. "We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further."

According to CNN, another eight people came forward to corroborate the eight accusers' allegations.

The report describes a pattern of inappropriate behaviour on and off film sets, and while promoting movies at Freeman's production company, Revelations Entertainment.

Freeman issued a statement responding to the allegations Thursday morning, telling BuzzFeed he is "not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy."

"I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected – that was never my intent," the actor said.

Freeman's voice announcements were announced just this week by TransLink, and were supposed to help alert riders about the transit system's new ability to accept contactless credit cards.