Serious crash closes Highway 1 in Burnaby

    A section of Highway 1 eastbound in Burnaby is expected to remain mostly closed throughout Sunday morning due to a serious overnight crash.

    Mounties say they were called to the scene near the Sprott Street exit at 3:40 a.m. for reports of a two vehicle collision.

    “Several occupants have been transported to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP told CTV news in an email, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.

    DriveBC says the left, middle and right lanes of the highway will be closed “all morning,” as will the Sprott Street exit. Traffic is getting through in the HOV lane but drivers are being warned to expect delays.

    This is a developing story on CTV News and will be updated.

