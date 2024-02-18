Serious crash closes Highway 1 in Burnaby
A section of Highway 1 eastbound in Burnaby is expected to remain mostly closed throughout Sunday morning due to a serious overnight crash.
Mounties say they were called to the scene near the Sprott Street exit at 3:40 a.m. for reports of a two vehicle collision.
“Several occupants have been transported to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP told CTV news in an email, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.
DriveBC says the left, middle and right lanes of the highway will be closed “all morning,” as will the Sprott Street exit. Traffic is getting through in the HOV lane but drivers are being warned to expect delays.
This is a developing story on CTV News and will be updated.
Israel strikes across Gaza as U.S. says it will block another cease-fire resolution at the UN
Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 18 people overnight into Sunday, according to medics and witnesses, as the United States said it would veto another draft UN cease-fire resolution.
George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for tricking him into making videos to ridicule him
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Over 400 detained in Russia as country mourns the death of Alexei Navalny, Putin's fiercest foe
Over 400 people were detained in Russia while paying tribute to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died at a remote Arctic penal colony, a prominent rights group reported Sunday.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Canada holds 'workshops' for Indian officials on rule of law amid Trudeau, Modi spat
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
'Oppenheimer' aims for a record haul as stars shine at the British Academy Film Awards
Stars from both sides of the Atlantic and beyond walked the red carpet Sunday for the British Academy Film Awards, where atom-bomb epic "Oppenheimer" could smash a 53-year-old record if it makes good on its field-leading 13 nominations.
Ottawa late to respond to Emergencies Act commission findings
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
Jones opens final Scotties Tournament of Hearts appearance with 7-5 victory as 22-year-old Saskatchewan skip Ackerman shines in the clutch
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones opened her 18th and final Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 victory Saturday over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith.
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
Gu comes through with golden show in super pipe
Thousands of people crammed onto the hill at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park Saturday night to snap pictures and scream in support of Eileen Gu.
It's Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday
Some businesses will be closed this Monday due to the Family Day long weekend. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
Streetcar service returns to Broadview Avenue after almost 2 years
Streetcars will return to Broadview Avenue Sunday as infrastructure work in the area has been completed.
Quebec teens brought Naloxone to a party, just in case. Then they saved a girl's life
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
Shooting victim in Little Italy was brother of reputed gang leader
The victim of the midnight shooting in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood on Saturday was the brother of reputed gang leader Jean-Philippe Célestin, a source confirmed to CTV News.
Financial strain at Quebec horse rescue after poor hay season
A Horse Tale rescue in Vaudreuil is in need of help after a poor hay season caused their food bills to skyrocket. The rescue, which gives horses a second life after they are retired or surrendered, is home to 13 horses who need three meals a day.
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
Winnipeg police investigating fatal crash on McPhillips
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is investigating a fatal crash near the northern edge of the city.
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
Regina police issue fentanyl and carfentanil advisory
Regina police have issued a fentanyl and carfentanil advisory, noting the heightened risk of overdose and death.
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
Halifax gears up for Juno awards with sign unveiling
The 2024 Juno Awards organizing committee has partnered with the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission to put up a massive sign to kick off early Juno celebrations.
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
Vacant structure destroyed by overnight fire in London
CTV News has learned, from sources at the scene, the building was scheduled to be demolished. Utilities had been turned off and removed.
'Excited to learn to skate': Program gives 30 children an introduction to hockey
Stepping onto the ice isn't always the smoothest when it's your first time — but thanks to the Bauer First Shift program, children from London and St. Thomas, Ont. are being introduced to the basics of hockey.
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
Unions want Conestoga College's president to step down over derogatory comments
Conestoga College's president is facing criticism for derogatory comments he made about another college president. Now two of the school's unions are suggesting that John Tibbits should step down.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge Friday morning has died from their injuries.
One person taken to hospital after fire in Kitchener
Emergency services were called to the Joseph Street and David Street area just before noon.