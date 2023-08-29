Bears tend wander into neighbourhoods this time of year. Here's what you should know

Bears are about to eat and drink non-stop as they get ready for hibernation, and the public is being urged to take simple steps to ensure the animals have a safe fall.

They will be on the move seeking food wherever it can be found, like apples on trees or fruit lying on the ground.

“Right now, citizens and municipalities have to be extra careful and mindful that bears are hungry,” said Aaron Hofman, director of advocacy and policy with The Fur-Bearers.

“Right now, a lot of fruit trees and berries are ripe across British Columbia,” he said.

Historically, September is not a safe month for bears. The Fur-Bearers estimate that over that past 10 years, on average, 118 black bears have been killed during the month each year.

Bears that can’t find food in the bush seek it out elsewhere. Their strong sense of smell often leads them to residential neighbourhoods, and that’s where they find themselves in danger.

The public is being asked to collect all ripe fruit from their properties, including what’s fallen to the ground.

Any attractants like garbage should also be removed.

In the Shuswap region, crews are collecting rotting food left behind by residents and business owners who had to flee with little warning due to wildfires.

“We do want to give a shout-out to the (B.C.) Wildfire Service for ensuring that the food is taken away, and that these attractants are removed from the premises,” said Hofman.