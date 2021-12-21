Sentencing underway for driver who pleaded guilty in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

Family and friends of Charles Masala, the 53-year-old who died cycling up Burnaby Mountain after he was hit by an SUV, faced the accused Tuesday as his sentencing hearing got underway.

Sumeet Mangat, 24, pleaded guilty in October to impaired operation of conveyance causing death and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Under the Criminal Code, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Masala was an engineer with two master's degrees who moved to Canada from Zambia in 1991.

According to his family, he was headed out for his regular weekend bike ride in June 2019 when he was struck and killed.

Earlier this year his widow, Michelle Masala, expressed frustration over the pace of legal proceedings.

“The last two years have been difficult trying to figure out how to be a single mom while grieving through a pandemic with two small children,” Michelle told CTV’s Allison Hurst at the time.

“Still quite often I expect him to come home,” she added.

In a still-active online fundraiser, Charles’ sister-in-law described him as “an amazing human being.”

"His smile and laughter were so infectious it instantly lit up a room,” Jenn Palmer wrote.

“No matter how you were feeling you couldn't help but smile back. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it whether he knew that person or not.”