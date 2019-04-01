

Mounties are investigating a tragic crash that killed an 81-year-old pedestrian in Maple Ridge Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said a Nissan Leaf struck the senior while he was using a marked crosswalk on Dewdney Trunk Road at around 7:30 a.m.

"The man was transported to hospital and sadly has passed away," the detachment said in a news release.

His next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Leaf remained at the crash scene and is co-operating with investigators, the RCMP said.

Nearby roads were temporarily shut down while officers from the RCMP's traffic section processed the scene. The senior's death is also being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.