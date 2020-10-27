SURREY, B.C. -- The latest in a series of mishaps plaguing a Surrey, B.C., property: a senior's home is being targeted by looters.

The home at 116 Avenue and 140 Street was destroyed nearly two months ago when an RV flew down a hill and plowed into it.

The side of the home has not been repaired, leaving part of the interior exposed to the elements and passersby.

The owner's possessions can be seen from the street.

Neighbours say people enter the home almost every night, and sometimes as often as twice a day.

One person told CTV News they've seen people on bikes and in cars make stops.

Because the home is fenced in, trespassers are cutting the fences, or passing through neighbours' yards, they said.

The 83-year-old resident is staying in shared accommodation for the time being, but doesn't have insurance.

Neighbours have started a fundraiser for the senior, which had raised nearly $26,000 as of Tuesday.

In a statement to CTV News, the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia said it can offer to settle the claim, and that representatives would speak to the man's lawyer.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said officers were last called to the property on Oct. 16.

A community response unit has been engaged, and is providing "more of an overt police presence in the area," Sturko said in an email.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to contact police.