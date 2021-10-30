Senior attacked by stranger outside her home at 3 a.m., Burnaby RCMP say

Vancouver -

Police in Burnaby are investigating an unusual assault that sent a 73-year-old woman to hospital Saturday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours outside the woman's home near the intersection of Millbrook Lane and Belfriar Drive on the city's eastern edge.

Burnaby RCMP said in a news release that they believe the woman left her home around 3 a.m. after hearing a noise outside.

Police believe the woman was attacked by an unknown man while she was out investigating the noise. The stranger knocked her to the ground, injuring her, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman returned home and sought help from neighbours, police said, adding that she had since been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"The motivation for the attack remains under investigation and Burnaby RCMP investigators are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance evidence," police said in their release.

They added that they haven't received any other reports of similar attacks.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has surveillance video from the area that was recorded between 2 and 4 a.m. should contact Burnaby RCMP, police said.

Assaults by strangers have been the subject of significant concern in Vancouver in recent weeks, with police in that city saying they've received an average of more than four calls per day about such incidents over the last year.