Semi-truck jackknifed on Highway 97, halting traffic in both directions: RCMP

A major highway in B.C. has been closed in both directions after a collision south of Vernon Friday morning.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near the Ellison Lake pull-out, where a semi-truck has jackknifed and brought traffic to a standstill.

“Highway 97 is now closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions,” a release Friday by Kelowna RCMP reads. “There is no estimated time of reopening.”

Mounties in Lake County are also responding to the collision, according to the release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.