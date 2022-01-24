Section of Highway 1 reopens to all vehicle traffic after B.C.'s historic flooding

VANCOUVER -

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon reopened to all vehicle traffic Monday afternoon, but drivers are being told to expect delays of up to two hours or more.

The Ministry of Transportation said the reopening marks another "major milestone" in B.C.'s recovery from November's record rainstorms that brought devastating floods and mudslides to the South Coast.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming credited crews and staff who have been working around-the-clock to reopen the major artery connecting the Lower Mainland to B.C.'s Interior and Northern regions.

"The construction and engineering accomplishments to get people and goods moving again after the highway sustained such heavy damage are nothing short of remarkable," said Fleming in a news release.

The repairs to the highway were completed despite a blast of winter weather bringing "record snowfalls, avalanche risks and cold temperatures" to the area over the past few weeks, officials said.

However, drivers are being warned of heavy delays along this stretch of the highway due to ongoing repairs and sections of single-lane alternating traffic.

Officials said drivers can expect congestion at the temporary single-lane bridge at the Jackass Mountain and Nicomen River crossing, which was installed where a large section of a two-lane road was destroyed.

"Because this bridge is in a known avalanche zone, drivers will have a pilot-car service for approximately four kilometres to guide them through this section," the Ministry of Transportation said.

Officials added that because the avalanche risk in the Fraser Canyon is also high this time of year, drivers should expect closures on short notice for avalanche control and clean-up efforts.

The Ministry of Transportation is urging anyone travelling along the highway this winter to plan accordingly, with warm clothing, food and water, and a full tank of gas.

Last week, another section of Highway 1 between Kanaka Bar and Spences Bridge reopened and Fleming said he expected the highway to "reopen to all vehicle traffic before the end of January."