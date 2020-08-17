VANCOUVER -- There's another B.C. doctor making headlines, but this one has a fishy twist.

The newest harbour seal pup to be treated at Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver has been named after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Pup patient "Dr. Bonnie Herring" arrived at the rescue centre earlier this month.

"We had a unique opportunity to thank Dr. Bonnie Henry for her incredible work," said Lindsaye Akhurst, rescue centre manager, in a news release.

"With her guidance and help, B.C. has been able to resume important work like our rescue centre, so we’re extra grateful that we can celebrate Dr. Henry this way."

An employee with Vancouver Drydock discovered the seal pup on Aug. 8 and monitored it for hours before alerting rescue officials at the centre.

The pup was underweight and dehydrated and was transported to the facility to receive emergency treatment.

When she arrived, she only weighed about 6.4 kilograms. A normal birth weight for a harbour seal pup is anywhere between 10 to 12 kilograms, according to rescue officials.

"She has gained over one kilogram in the past week and is enjoying her daily swims," said Akhurst.

"She’s mighty and fierce, just like the real Dr. Bonnie Henry!"