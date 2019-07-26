The Vancouver Aquarium has provided laughs and groans this year through pun-laced nicknames of its latest rescued seal pups, but this week, a comedian had last laugh.

Ali Wong, an American stand-up comedian known for her Netflix specials and several TV appearances, paid a visit to the facility on Thursday.

"In a twist of fate," the aquarium said in a message posted on Twitter, a new seal pup had just arrived at its rescue centre.

Wong was invited to name it herself, and she stuck to the aquarium's 2019 theme of ocean puns on celebrity names.

"Everyone, meet Algae Wong," the aquarium wrote.

Guess who came to visit us today? The legendary and hilarious @aliwong! In a twist of fate, a new pup arrived at our rescue centre this afternoon and we asked Ali to name it herself. Everyone, meet Algae Wong. pic.twitter.com/htFiGVNptN — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) July 26, 2019

Algae is one of several names doled out to this year's offspring.

Earlier this month, the aquarium posted two shots of a "Fishy Teigen," tagging Chrissy Teigen and saying, "Please don't hate us, it's meant to be a tribute."

Good morning @chrissyteigen! We’ve named our newest rescue centre pup patient “Fishy Teigen” in your honour.



Please don’t hate us, it is meant to be a tribute (however poorly executed). pic.twitter.com/lEbAs0GFzU — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) July 22, 2019

Other great names this year include:

Meghan Mackerel and Prince Herring

Squidney Crosby

Pike Tyson

Fin Diesel

Oprah Finfrey

Goldie Prawn

Swim Shady

Seal-ine Dion

Kylie Minnow

Mussel Crow

Tuna Fey

Dwayne "The Rockfish" Johnson

Dwayne was the first rescue of the year, and will soon be released back into the wild. The aquarium said he'd leaving on a commercial flight bound for northern B.C. to be released in the area he was originally rescued.

"He was our very first pup this season, had his first swims in a washing basin in our hospital building and received a lot of care and attention. He's now reached his release weight and the vet staff have given him a clean bill of health — now it's up to him," staff said in an Instagram post.