"Meet Bradley Grouper!" a Vancouver marine mammal rescue group posted on Instagram, announcing the latest seal to be taken in to the facility.

The young harbour seal was admitted in August, after being found underweight and dehydrated in the city's Stanley Park.

The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre posted Sunday that he's already doing much better after a month in care.

"He's left that behind and has already gained a lot of weight. And we assume this is his best Sunday face," the group wrote in a post showing the seal's face up close.

Named for actor Bradley Cooper, this Bradley is the latest seal in a line of rescued pups named after celebrities.

This year's theme – ocean puns – has not disappointed fans of cute faces and dad jokes.

Here's a quick look at some of the others rescued this year:

Queen Elizafish



Bill Fry the Science Guy



Emily Carp



Marlin Gaye



Viola DaFish



Skate Hudson



Scott McGillivray



Eminemone



Paris Krillton



Ja-Cod Tremblay



Fin Diesel



The names above are just a few of several used this year. In July, comedian Ali Wong paid a visit to the Vancouver Aquarium, and got to namne her harbour seal counterpart, Algae Wong.

In June, the world was introduced Meghan Mackerel and Prince Herring.

And the seal that started it all, Dwayne "The Rockfish" Johnson, was rescued back in May.