    • Sea to Sky Highway crash sends 1 to hospital in serious condition

    A traffic camera image looking north from Copper Drive on the Sea to Sky Highway, south of the area where the collision was reported. (DriveBC) A traffic camera image looking north from Copper Drive on the Sea to Sky Highway, south of the area where the collision was reported. (DriveBC)
    One person was transported to hospital in serious condition Friday after a crash temporarily closed the Sea to Sky Highway.

    B.C. Emergency Health Services says the incident was reported near the Stawamus Chief parking lot, south of Squamish, at 2:01 p.m.

    Two ground ambulances and one air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

    Highway travellers between Vancouver and Whistler were warned to expect delays for hours after the incident.

    According to the B.C. transportation ministry's DriveBC website, the highway was closed in both directions between Darrell Bay Road and the Stawamus Chief parking lot around 2:30 p.m.

    The Ministry of Transportation said the highway partially reopened to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions around 4:30 p.m.

    The lane closures will still in effect by 7:30 p.m. and drivers were advised to expect coninuing delays through the evening. 

