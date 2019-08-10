

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Squamish are investigating after the Sea-to-Sky Gondola collapsed early Saturday morning.

Officials at the scene told CTV News a security guard heard a loud crash around 4 a.m.

Numerous cars fell off of the gondola wires, landing in trees and on rocks in the gondola's path.

No one was injured in the collapse.

Officers from Squamish RCMP could be seen in the parking lot, which was closed to vehicles Saturday morning.

A post on the Sea to Sky Gondola website said it would be closed for "the foreseeable future" and directed inquiries to the Squamish RCMP.

Gondola officials at the scene could not say whether foul play was suspected in the incident. They did, however, say that the collapse was not caused by a mechanical issue.

The facility hosted concerts on Thursday night and Friday night, drawing hundreds of people to the gondola's Summit Lodge both evenings.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.