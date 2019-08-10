

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A crash on the Sea to Sky Highway stopped northbound traffic and reduced southbound traffic to one lane for roughly an hour Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. between Darrell Bay Road and Stawamus Chief Provincial Park, according to DriveBC on Twitter.

The incident took place near the Sea to Sky Gondola, which was closed Saturday after an overnight collapse that left it inoperable.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News that one ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no one was transported, suggesting that any injuries resulting from the crash were minor.

At 2:30, DriveBC tweeted that the highway had reopened, though delays were still expected because of congestion.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.