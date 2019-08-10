Crash closes Sea to Sky Highway near gondola
The northbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash. (Chelsea Johnson/Twitter)
Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:34PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:52PM PDT
A crash on the Sea to Sky Highway stopped northbound traffic and reduced southbound traffic to one lane for roughly an hour Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. between Darrell Bay Road and Stawamus Chief Provincial Park, according to DriveBC on Twitter.
The incident took place near the Sea to Sky Gondola, which was closed Saturday after an overnight collapse that left it inoperable.
BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to CTV News that one ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no one was transported, suggesting that any injuries resulting from the crash were minor.
At 2:30, DriveBC tweeted that the highway had reopened, though delays were still expected because of congestion.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.